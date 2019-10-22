An elevator failure at the Beacon Hill station is preventing Sound Transit Link trains from stopping at the station.

The line is otherwise operating normally between the University of Washington Station and Angle Lake Station, according to Sound Transit.

On its website, the transit agency said riders should transfer to a Metro operated Link Shuttle bus for service to Beacon Hill.

From SODO Station, board the Link Shuttle bus northbound on the SODO Busway just north of South Lander Street.

From Mount Baker Station, board the Link Shuttle bus northbound on Rainier Avenue South just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, the agency said.

For continued train service from Beacon Hill Station north to University of Washington Station, board Metro operated Link Shuttle bus northbound on Beacon Avenue South at South Lander Street and transfer to the train at the SODO Station.

To get to the Angle Lake Station, the agency is directing people to board the Link shuttle bus southbound on Beacon Avenue South at South Lander Street and then transfer to light rail at the Mount Baker Station.