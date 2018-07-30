Farmers from Kenya and Benin, on their own time and with almost all donated materials, have worked to help revive dormant greenhouses in South King County since last spring.

David Bulindah was collecting collard greens inside the Wakulima Farmers Greenhouse Project in Auburn earlier this month. Since late spring, Bulindah and six farmers from Kenya and Benin have helped revive dormant greenhouses in South King County in partnership with Living Well Kent, Northwest Harvest and the King Conservation District.

“We take care of these crops like our children,” says Bulindah. “It gives you new meaning. It gives you new hope. It gives you new life.” Many of the farmers have day jobs; Bulindah is a mental-health-care professional.

Over several months, the farmers have cleaned out the greenhouses and created a farm on their own time and with almost all donated materials. The crops — including collard greens, okra, radishes and spider plant, also known as African cabbage — are sold the last Friday of the month at Living Well Kent’s East Hill Farmers Market.

Bulindah says the farmers seek volunteers and opportunities to sell in new markets and wholesale. They donate most of the crops to foodbanks through Northwest Harvest and hope to become one of the largest food markets in the Northwest. “We want as many people as possible to team up with us,” he says.

For more information, visit: livingwellkent.org/ or WakulimaUSA@gmail.com.