A train trestle in Whitman County, that will replace the old structure destroyed in the Winona fire is expected to be built by early November.

Also known as the Hooper Bridge, the Palouse River Coulee City short-line railroad’s wooden structure was lost in the fire, which began Aug. 18 and was estimated to be around 2,500 acres. Along with the trestle, it destroyed a residence, damaged another and burned down 24 outbuildings.

The bridge spanned almost 200 feet and handled up to 2,600 rail cars each year, Janet Matkin, Washington State Department of Transportation’s communications manager, said.

The line was used to transport agricultural products and produce as a crucial connector to other mainlines down the Columbia River. Commodities are being rerouted to trucks while the trestle is out of commission.

The plan calls for a steel and concrete span, which is more resilient and durable than the former structure, Matkin said. It’s estimated to cost around $2.8 million to $3.5 million.

The agency is finalizing a contract this week with Watco, a railroad company that operates the portion of the line, to build the trestle. Once the deal is made, Watco can begin to secure materials and workers to complete its construction.

The Transportation Department declared an emergency to replace the trestle and has been granted permits needed for the work, Matkin said. Approvals have been given from Whitman County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The agency also completed initial surveys for the project and no issues have been found that would delay construction or create new impacts on the surrounding area, Matkin said. Environmental site assessments and final studies will be completed in the next month, she added.

Construction of the structure is slated to begin at the end of September and will last until late October or early November, Matkin said.