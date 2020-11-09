The Seattle-to-Bremerton ferry route will have only one boat this week after a crack was discovered on the vessel Spokane’s car deck, Washington State Ferries said on Monday.

While the Spokane is being repaired, the ferry service is going to shuffle the Kaleetan from Bremerton to Bainbridge Island, leaving the Chimicum as the only vessel on the Bremerton route.

Check the sailing schedule here for the latest information.