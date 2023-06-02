The body of a 41-year-old Bremerton man who collapsed Wednesday on Mount Rainier was recovered on Thursday.

The man, Brian Harper, was participating in an expedition led by the licensed guide service Alpine Ascents International and collapsed near the summit around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Park Service. He was not breathing, no pulse could be found and CPR was unsuccessful, the park service said.

The guide service worked with Rainier Mountaineering, Inc., and National Park Service climbing and aviation rangers to bring the man’s body down from the summit.

Weather conditions were “finally favorable” at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to use the park’s helicopter, NPS said.

The Piece County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.