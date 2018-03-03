PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Bremerton man has been charged with assaulting his 71-year-old landlady, threatening to kill her and forcing her to driver him around to look for a man he wanted to kill.

The Kitsap Sun reported Friday that 36-year-old Benjamin Hamel was charged with kidnapping and assault in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Court documents say Police were called to Hamel’s residence Thursday afternoon when the landlady went to neighbors for help.

Documents say the landlady told police that Hamel choked her and said he would kill her, punched her and pulled her hair.

Documents say Hamel then demanded the woman drive him to look for a man Hamel said he wanted to kill. After driving around Hamel told the woman to drive back home. After arriving, she ran to a neighbor’s.

Court documents say when questioned by police, Hamel denied assaulting the woman.

