Sailors were injured, though none seriously, when a Kitsap County-based submarine struck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region on Oct. 2, according to U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs.

The Kitsap Sun reported that 11 sailors were injured.

In a statement, the Navy said there had been no serious injuries.

The USS Connecticut (SSN 22), a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine homeported at Naval Base Kitsap, “remains in a safe and stable condition,” the Navy’s statement said.

“USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed,” the Navy said.

The vessel was conducting routine operations in the South China Sea and was then headed toward port at Guam, The Associated Press reported.

The Navy said the incident is being investigated.