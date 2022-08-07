Prosecutors have filed felony criminal charges against a 48-year-old man after the 66-year-old man he allegedly struck repeatedly with a metal rod last Tuesday died from his injuries Saturday.

Aaron Justin Fulk was arrested almost immediately after officers and other witnesses saw him bash the terrified, fleeing victim’s head three times, the final blow coming as the victim lay unresponsive on the ground, according to court records obtained Sunday by The Seattle Times. The attack took place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Third Avenue and Pike Street, a site that’s been plagued with violent crime leading police to increase their presence there.

On Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed one count of attempted first-degree murder against Fulk. Prosecutors anticipate amending the charge once they’ve reviewed the medical examiner’s information, according to Casey McNerthney, spokesman for the office.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death have not yet been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Court records describe him as a slight man, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Witnesses said “he was attempting to get away from the suspect and yelling for help when he was attacked.”

In an unrelated case, Fulk faces a felony harassment charge in Pierce County for allegedly threatening to kill a Pierce Transit public safety officer, according to court records.

Fulk remains in King County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2.5 million bail.