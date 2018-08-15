The flight simulator, along with a new green screen setup and 3-D printer, was recently purchased for the Renton/Skyway Boys & Girls Club with a grant from Boeing.

Shortly after Dillon Jackson, 15, gets strapped into the cockpit of the new flight simulator at the Skyway/Renton Boys & Girls Club, Tobias Hauser issues a challenge.

“Whoever lands it gets a Slurpee!”

By the end of the day, Hauser, STEM task force coordinator and STEM curriculum manager for the Boys & Girls Club of King County, still had yet to pay up.

The flight simulator, along with a new green screen setup and 3-D printer, are recent purchases through a grant from Boeing.

They’ve also installed an HTC VIVE virtual-reality set through a grant from the University of Washington, allowing students to play immersive games and explore the world through Google Earth.

“We’re bringing really cool tech to kids who really need it and don’t get exposed to this stuff,” Hauser said.

Hauser grew up in the area and attended Dimmitt Middle School, where the Skyway/Renton Boys & Girls Club is based. He started volunteering there five years ago and helped implement a STEM curriculum, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We’re building that confidence around STEM and engineering,” he said. “If you want to do it, you can do it.”