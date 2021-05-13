A pickup truck and a school bus collided in Battle Ground on Wednesday, injuring a 10-year-old boy, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A State Patrol bulletin said the crash occurred at 9:13 a.m. on state Highway 503 at Milepost 12.

It said James M. Landgenbach was driving a 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup north at an excessive speed and crashed into a southbound school bus driven by Juline Dual as it turned left across the northbound lane and into the pickup’s path.

The crash blocked the northbound lane of the highway, according to the State Patrol. The boy, who was in the bus, was taken to the hospital by a private party. The extent of his injuries and his condition is unknown.

Neither driver was injured.

Landgenbach faces a charge of speeding, and Dual faces a charge of failure to yield, the State Patrol said.

Battle Ground Public Schools contracts with Cascade Student Transportation to provide bus service for students, according to the school’s website.