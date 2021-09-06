A 14-year-old boy, on a family camping trip in the Cascade foothills, died Sunday after being pulled from the Skykomish River, officials say.

First responders were called at 12:19 p.m., when someone fishing in the river noticed the teenager, “found him unresponsive,” and pulled him to shore, said Sgt. Tim Meyer, spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

They were next to the Money Creek Campground in the town of Skykomish, where local firefighters and a county deputy soon arrived.

Medics performed CPR and took the victim by ambulance to Providence Monroe Family Medicine, but he didn’t survive, Meyer said.

Exact circumstances are still being investigated by detectives but there are no signs of foul play, Meyer said. The teen will be publicly identified later by the Snohomish County medical examiner.

In King County alone there were 33 drownings last year, and many more this season. Holiday travelers should keep in mind that all lakes, rivers and Puget Sound present safety hazards, Meyer said.