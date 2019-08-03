A box truck rolled backward down East Boston Street on Saturday afternoon, coming to rest with its back end hanging over Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The truck was climbing east on Boston when it began going the other direction, breaking through the guardrail south of Highway 520 shortly before 3 p.m., police said. No one was injured.

Seattle police and the Washington State Patrol shut down the two right lanes of northbound I-5 until the truck could be removed.