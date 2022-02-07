Washington State Park officials have closed Bowman Bay at Deception Pass State Park following the birth of a northern elephant seal. The area will be closed until early April to allow the baby seal, born on Jan. 31, to mature without interacting with humans.

The new pup is the first offspring of the mother seal, who is well known to Whidbey Island locals as “Elsie Mae,” said Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong.

Parks officials say it is believed Elsie Mae will now birth a pup every 1-2 years at Bowman Bay.

The mother seal has become desensitized to humans and pets. In the past, Elsie Mae has played with traffic cones, barked at recreational vehicles, tried to get into kayaks and homes and make friends with dogs, according to Washington State Parks.

On one occasion, she has interrupted a wedding, Armstrong said.

That behavior is atypical of wild animals and rangers have closed the area in hopes that her offspring will not also imprint on animals and pets, he said.

Bowman Bay boat launch is closed to all visitors and the day-use areas are closed to pets. The Rosario Head/Lighthouse hiking loop has temporary detours to avoid the bay.

The park has had issues with visitors getting too close or trying to pet Elsie Mae in the past, Armstrong said. Now that she has a pup, rangers fear that the mother may become protective and bite a person or a pet.

“So far, she has not had a negative reaction but it’s just a matter of time,” Armstrong said.

The area will be closed for 10 weeks until early April, just ahead of camping season, he said. During those 10 weeks, the baby seal will nurse for about 28 days and molt from a black coat to a silver coat.

Elephant seal pups weigh around 30 to 80 pounds at birth and quadruple their weight in a month, according to Washington State Parks. The mother typically leaves once the pup is weaned, though the pup may take another two weeks to learn how to swim and dive.

According to Washington State Parks, northern elephant seals are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, which makes it illegal to harass or disrupt mammal behavior such as resting, nursing or feeding.

Northern elephant seals typically spend most of their time away from shore, feeding on squid, dogfish and sharks, according to WSP. Twice a year, they migrate and come ashore to birth, breed or molt.

Parks Stewardship Program Manager Lisa Lantz said in a press release that a seal pup found alone on the beach may not necessarily be in distress.

“The mother may be coming back, or the pup may have become independent,” she said. “The key is not to ascribe human qualities to a wild animal.”