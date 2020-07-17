Bothell police Officer Jonathan Shoop was fatally shot Monday by accident by another officer during multiple rounds of gunfire, and not by Henry Eugene Washington, who has been charged with aggravated murder in his death, investigators said Friday.

Shoop, 32, was shot dead in downtown Bothell on Monday night, after a traffic stop turned into a brief car chase that ended with gunfire.

Shoop was driving and another officer was in the passenger seat as Washington approached the SUV and then fired multiple times into the car, according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

Investigators believe the second officer fired back multiple times, and one of the shots struck Shoop.

Washington, 37, was charged Friday with aggravated murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and vehicular assault. He was ordered held without bail.

“The fact that Mr. Washington did not fire the fatal shot is immaterial to his culpability in this crime,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in charging documents. “But for Mr. Washington’s directed attack on the officers, Officer Shoop would be alive today.”

According to charging documents, Shoop and his field training officer Mustafa Kumar were conducting patrol Monday night when they stopped a Pontiac G6 because it didn’t have a license plate or trip permits at 98th Avenue Northeast and Highway 522. As Shoop approached the driver’s side of car, Washington drove off and struck a 20-year-old who had riding scooters with a friend in a crosswalk about a block from the initial stop. The 20 year old’s leg was broken in multiple spots.

Washington then drove the car over a curb and across a median into the westbound lanes, where it stopped, facing east. Shoop had returned to the patrol vehicle and drove to Washington’s car, coming to a rolling stop about 50 feet from the other car.

Washington fired twice into the patrol car’s driver-side window; One bullet hit police equipment and the other struck Kumcur’s arm and ricocheted, striking him in the head. Kumcur fired shots at Washington, who was near the driver’s side door. Shoop, who was caught in between Kumcur and Washington, was shot in the head. Shoop died at the scene.

Washington ran away and was taken into custody five hours later, after he tried to get off a rooftop and became wedged between two buildings.

This post will be updated.