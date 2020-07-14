The Bothell police officer killed in a shooting Monday night has been identified as Jonathan Shoop, who had been with the department for just over a year.

Shoop died at the scene, the Bothell Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Shoop began his career in the Bothell Police Department in June 2019 after serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. He is survived by his fiancée, his mother and two brothers.

Another officer who was injured was released Tuesday from Harborview Medical Center. That officer has not been identified.

