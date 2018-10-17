The man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault, eluding and driving under the influence, police said.

A man suspected of driving drunk injured a Bothell police officer Tuesday evening when he rammed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car as he tried to flee, Bothell police say.

The man also struck three other patrol cars, police said in a tweet.

Officers had tried to stop the man while investigating a disturbance. He backed up his car and collided with one patrol car, then hit the others as he tried to drive away, police said.

