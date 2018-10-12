"Borealis, a Festival of Light" features video-projection mapping and much more. It runs through Sunday.

“Borealis, a Festival of Light,” billed as the United States’ first international video-projection mapping competition, is happening through Sunday in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Each evening, creations by competing artists will be projected onto the exterior of the Museum of History & Industry.

The festival — which also includes around two dozen art installations, plus musical performances, food trucks and a beer and wine garden — is free to attend (though you need to reserve tickets to view the video-mapping showcase).