The first Bonsai Fest! took place at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way on Sunday. The event, which will be scheduled on Mother's Day weekends in the future, also featured vendors, special exhibits and demonstrations.
The first Bonsai Fest! took place at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way on Sunday. The event, which will be scheduled on Mother's Day weekends in the future, also featured vendors, special exhibits and demonstrations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.