As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town.

Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway, which runs parallel to Highway 2 at various points between Index and Skykomish. The road once served as a release valve in and out of Skykomish when there were problems on the highway — skirting around the narrow Money Creek tunnel to the west and offering an alternative to the blind turn onto the busy highway. But in 2011, the Miller River shifted course, washing away a chunk of the road.

King County considered rebuilding the road. In fact, of 10 options in a 2011 study, officials recommended reconnecting it. But at $30 million then, the county decided the project was too expensive to do alone. When officials sought funding help from state and federal partners, they were rebuffed, said Broch Bender, spokesperson for the King County road services division.

“We tried to get it funded, and it wasn’t possible,” Bender said.

But with every disaster that visits the Highway 2 corridor — be it snow, flooding or, in this case, fire — Skykomish residents return to that decision, frustrated.

“It comes up every time there’s another one of these incidents: ‘Oh my god, there’s only one way in and out of town,’ ” said Shelly Farnham, a member of Skykomish’s town council.

The Old Cascade Highway is a microcosm of a larger conversation that needs to be had around emergency preparedness and resilience for communities on the border of urban and natural environments, said King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, whose district includes Skykomish.

Climate change will mean more fires west of the Cascades, as well as more flooding and landslides, increasing risk to those living in relative isolation.

“You bring a fire in and you look at the potential of people being trapped, it’s a big concern there,” she said.

The issue is that Skykomish is not alone; in King and Snohomish counties, there are a host of communities with one access point in or out, sometimes over outdated bridges. The concerns of each are valid and real, said Perry, but the counties must triage.

The estimated cost of rebuilding the Old Cascade Highway has now jumped to $60 million — a majority of the county’s budget for its road services division.

“What’s the cost of doing something or not doing something up front?” Perry said.

But for the hundreds of people who live near the highway, cost is secondary to their sense of isolation. Rachel Henson, whose family has lived in Skykomish for four generations, said residents used the Old Cascade Highway when there were car crashes on Highway 2, which is one of the state’s deadlier corridors.

When the road washed out and King County decided against rebuilding, her family was “mind-boggled.”

Henson’s particularly concerned about anyone who lives along the washed-out stretch. “If that fire were to jump the highway, they’re at a dead-end road,” she said.

Crews fighting the 9,440-acre Bolt Creek fire have started to make progress, aided by cooler and wetter winds coming in from the west, Rachel Lipsky, spokesperson for the Northwest Incident Management Team 8, said Wednesday morning.

The blaze is 5% contained, and residents of Index — who were previously told to evacuate — have begun returning home. Since its explosive growth over the weekend, the fire has slowed and crews are hemming it in via forest roads and Highway 2, with a focus on protecting property.

The most dangerous part of the fire is the risk of debris falling on the highway.

Ben Shearer, the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team spokesperson, said crews have stationed heavy machinery nearby to bulldoze a path whenever the road is blocked, which has happened with some regularity. A geologist was due to join the fire response to evaluate slope conditions, he said. While crews prefer multiple paths to reach the fire, they make do with what they have.

“It’s always nice when you’ve got a bunch of different routes in and around someplace, but it’s not all the uncommon for us to have one route in,” he said.

Skykomish residents were never told to evacuate. They lost electricity, when the Bonneville Power Administration cut transmission to reduce risk to firefighters but regained it Tuesday. Highway 2 heading east never closed, which means they could drive over the pass toward Leavenworth in a pinch.

Still, the fire’s proximity has served as a reminder of how easily the town could be cut off. Skykomish Mayor Henry Sladek has a keen eye on the Money Creek tunnel, a narrow passageway on Highway 2 that snows have blocked in the past.

“If anything ever happened at that Money Creek tunnel, then it would serve as a bypass for general Highway 2 traffic,” he said of the Old Cascade Highway.

“Being able to have another way in and out of town, it would increase our resilience in the case of natural incidents like floods and fires and avalanches,” said town council member Farnham.

Perry said she’s open to revisiting the decision not to rebuild the road and would welcome conversations with the state and federal government about finding funds to do so.

More broadly, she said, it’s important to take a closer look at what can be done up and down Highway 2 and I-90 to safeguard against future disaster.

“You just have a lot of potential for loss that we might be able to mitigate with that conversation,” she said.