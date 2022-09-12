Cool marine breeze expected to clear air, dampen fires
Wildfire smoke could linger for a few days in the Northwest’s high atmosphere, but the heavy stuff should soon be gone. That’s thanks to a cool marine breeze that will also knock out the hot, dry, windy conditions that fed recent wildfires, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
A light, humid westerly wind is forecast to keep daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s — just a bit below normal for this time of year — throughout most of the week, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen.
Light, scattered showers — enough to dampen the windshield — are predicted throughout the Puget Sound region on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly after, he said.
