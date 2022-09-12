By

A major wildfire burning west of the Cascades since Saturday is now 2% contained — a welcome sign of progress as the blaze continues to burn in timber and brush.

The Bolt Creek fire ignited early Saturday morning and spread rapidly to 7,600 acres by Sunday, prompting evacuations around the small town of Index in the western Cascade Mountain foothills.

An 18-mile stretch of Highway 2 remains closed from east of Gold Bar to Skykomish. Evacuation orders remain in effect.

Air quality concerns close Sultan schools Monday

Schools in Sultan, roughly west of the Bolt Creek fire along Highway 2, are closed Monday in response to the wildfire and unhealthy air quality.

According to the Sultan School District, all classes are canceled and there will be no preschool or out-of-district transportation.

—Christine Clarridge
Cool marine breeze expected to clear air, dampen fires

Wildfire smoke could linger for a few days in the Northwest’s high atmosphere, but the heavy stuff should soon be gone. That’s thanks to a cool marine breeze that will also knock out the hot, dry, windy conditions that fed recent wildfires, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

A light, humid westerly wind is forecast to keep daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s — just a bit below normal for this time of year — throughout most of the week, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

Light, scattered showers — enough to dampen the windshield — are predicted throughout the Puget Sound region on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly after, he said.

—Christine Clarridge

Expect highway closure to continue through Monday, WSDOT says

Highway 2 remains closed between east of Gold Bar and Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said travelers should expect the closure to continue through at least Monday.

—Jim Ryan

Evacuations remain in effect

The fire covers 7,660 acres and is 2% contained, officials say.

—Jim Ryan
Seattle Times staff

