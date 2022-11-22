A flash flood warning is in place along Highway 2, between Skykomish and Index, where the Bolt Creek fire left a burn scar, the National Weather Service said.

The watch is in effect until 5:45 p.m., the agency said. Heavy rains are causing flooding of creeks, streams and ditches near the burn scar. Severe debris flows across roadways are also expected.

The area under flash flood warning extends from just east of Index in Snohomish County to Skykomish in King County. It includes the communities of Baring and Grotto.

Flash Flood Warning for the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar until 5:45 PM this evening pic.twitter.com/8J3DvM6Pap — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 22, 2022

The weekslong fire burned nearly 15,000 acres of private, state, tribal and federal lands along Highway 2, leaving parts of the burn area prone to slides. Officials warned in October that a half-inch of rain could trigger a flash flood or debris flow, and noted that the burn scar is in an area prone to atmospheric rivers, strong frontal systems and thunderstorms during the spring, summer and fall seasons.