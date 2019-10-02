A boil-water advisory that had been in effect since Sept. 18 in the North Bend area was lifted Wednesday afternoon, after the Sallal Water Association said test results confirmed that the water was safe to drink.

The advisory, which affected about 5,000 people, was put in place when the water association discovered E.coli in water samples from one of the system’s three wells.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time,” the association said in a news release.

Households are now urged to flush their household pipes and faucets, by running all hot and cold faucets and outdoor hose bibs for at least 5 minutes each on full. For a house with multiple levels, start at the top level of the house.

Ice trays and ice bins should be cleaned with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water, the association said. Ice should be dumped from ice makers and the water feed lines should be flushed by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes.

Hot-water heaters, water coolers, in-line filters and other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks also should be flushed. Dishwashers should be run on empty for at least two cycles, enough water should be run to replace water in any lines and tanks such as water heaters, and filters should be replaced after flushing is complete.

The advisory has been a headache for Sallal customers over the past few weeks: Some small businesses in the area had to temporarily close, two local schools had to remove all raw products for students’ meals, and residents had to use only boiled or bottled water to cook or brush their teeth.