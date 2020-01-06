Fifty years ago, The Seattle Times dedicated an entire issue of its magazine to this question: What will the world be like in 2020?

Stories on technology, education, transportation and culture painted a picture of a futuristic world where you could shop without leaving home (hi, Amazon) and cars were a thing of the past (well, not quite).

“If readers wish to check the accuracy of these forecasts, they are invited to save this issue for future reference,” editor Larry Anderson wrote in the issue’s introduction.

That’s exactly what we did. Here’s what Seattle Times writers thought today’s world would bring — from spot-on predictions to far-fetched ones.

Technology

The 1970 issue predicted “teletype-like machines in every living room, spitting out news as it happens,” as well as special light bulbs “made to put out all the ingredients of sunshine.”

Science editor Hill Williams also described a virtual-reality device called the Escape Hatch that would be “like the old TV, only it’s all in the walls.”

“With the (Escape Hatch), you’re THERE, part of the scene — the picture, the sound, the whole bit,” he wrote. “Last night my wife and I had dinner on the beach at Waikiki. Sunday afternoon we walked on one of the beaches in this state.”

That’s not far off from today’s virtual reality, though it’s typically experienced via goggles, not in your walls. Williams also described something similar to today’s smartphones:

“The universal card is a computerized charge card, identification, medical card, travel card, library card, press pass, draft card, passport … well, you name it, this covers it,” he wrote. “With this card, you can pull out what information you need for whatever you’re doing.”

But not every prediction about the high-tech future was a home run.

“Now that none of us any longer has a name, but instead, is identified by the magnetized ink on a computer-card number, I often bore my great-grandchildren with stories about the good old days when everybody had his own name and individual identity,” John J. Reddin wrote in the issue’s introduction.

Transportation

One recurring theme of the 1970 issue: Cars. Surely in 50 years, there would be a better transportation solution that didn’t create as much congestion, right?

“Through a series of mutations, largely government inspired, automobiles will be outlawed in many areas, and the raw materials used in them will be diverted to other products, perhaps still in transportation, but for mass-transportation vehicles,” business reporter Archie Satterfield speculated.

In a more humorous piece, science editor Hill Williams imagined 2020’s alternative transportation options: “There’s high-speed rail, or else we fly. More’n 1,000 miles an hour. They’re trying out some rocket arrangement, where 50 people could be shot from here to Australia, like, in an hour.”

Rockets to Australia may not be in our near future, but high-speed rail is at least being discussed: Advocates have pushed for a bullet train connecting Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has endorsed the idea.

Another prophetic prediction: Boeing partnering with NASA on space travel.

“Commercial aviation will find The Boeing Co. and one or two others heavily subsidized by governmental funds to build planes that will closely resemble spacecraft, such as the space shuttlecraft now on the designing boards,” Satterfield wrote.

Boeing is working on a crew capsule to launch Americans into space through NASA’s commercial crew program, but the Starliner’s first launch in late December was unsuccessful. The company hopes to make its first astronaut launch in 2020.

Entertainment

Arts and entertainment editor Wayne Johnson predicted a resurgence of the Aqua Follies, a “swim musical” act that thrilled Green Lake Theatre in the 1950s and early ’60s but ceased performing in 1964.

He anticipated the Follies not only making a comeback but being the dominant act in the Seattle area in 2019, performing in a giant dome over Lake Washington (and its 12 floating bridges) while audiences sat suspended in “special plastic bubble swings” fitted with “individual flight packs.”

In more realistic predictions, Johnson anticipated a world where home entertainment was nearly unlimited.

“With a flick of a switch and punch of a button, (people) can make available any diversion they desire at the moment: the greatest music by the greatest musicians; the greatest plays by the greatest actors; the greatest anything by the greatest performers,” he wrote.

The movie house will “go the way of the marathon dance and the six-day bicycle race,” Don Duncan wrote. This one is starting to show some truth; arts critic Moira Macdonald recently lamented the loss of Seattle’s historic Landmark Theatres.

Grim, too, was the future predicted for other local institutions, such as the Seattle Symphony:

“In 1990, after the restructuring of the federal government, the King, who was tone-deaf, cut off federal funds for the support of symphony orchestras, and the Symphony of the Pacific Northwest quickly succumbed to a surfeit of deficits,” Johnson predicted.

Education

Writer Don Duncan might be alarmed to learn that free public college is little more than a presidential campaign issue.

“Long before 2020, we will be regarding a free, tax-supported college education, or its technical-school equivalent, as every child’s birthright,” he wrote in 1970.

Washington state has made strides in that area, passing legislation in 2019 that will reduce the cost of tuition for low- and median-income students, making it free for some. The year before that, Seattle voters approved the city’s most expensive education levy ever, including a measure to give future high-school graduates of Seattle Public Schools two years of community college tuition-free, no matter how much their families make.

But nationally, Duncan’s vision is still far from reality.

Writer John Haigh predicted the University of Washington would top 50,000 students in the early 2000s, but the university didn’t grow as quickly as he anticipated.

In fall 2000, the Seattle campus enrolled just over 36,000 students — only a few thousand more than the 32,700 reported in The Seattle Times in 1970. Including the Tacoma and Bothell campuses, UW enrolled 39,250 students in 2000, university data shows.

With all three campuses included, UW passed the 50,000-student mark in fall 2012.

UW planning officer Robert W. Koski predicted in 1970 that overcrowding would necessitate an additional four-year state college in the Seattle area, perhaps east of Lake Washington. That hasn’t come true; instead, UW expanded, opening campuses in Bothell and Tacoma in 1990.

Writers were spot-on — even cautious — in their predictions for educational technology.

Dale Goss, director of research for Seattle Public Schools, foresaw the computer as “a common classroom tool in the next century.”

And another prediction sounds like today’s internet.

“Libraries will combine … they must become interconnected to utilize central computer systems that handle operations across the country,” wrote Roman Mostar, assistant librarian at the Seattle Public Library. “Centralized information systems will give instant access to the national store of knowledge.”

Culture

Long before Amazon put down roots in Seattle and forever changed the way we shop, Satterfield foresaw shifting retail trends.

“Merchandising, always responsive to new techniques, will play a major role in easing pressures on metropolitan centers by emphasizing home delivery, television and telephone shopping, and in-home services,” he wrote. “It will become virtually unnecessary to leave one’s home or immediate neighborhood for shopping.”

Other ideas about the way we live were equally prophetic.

“As man gets closer to his neighbors physically, with no place to run and hide, he probably will become more withdrawn psychologically,” Duncan wrote. “As a consequence, mental illness may become as common as today’s head cold.”

“Marriage will begin to lose much of its religious significance and become a social institution more easily dissolved,” reporter Stephen Dunphy wrote.

But while many fashions have trended toward being gender-neutral, it hasn’t become “impossible to distinguish boys from girls unless they wear badges,” as Duncan predicted.

“Men’s ties? Doomed,” he wrote. “Vests? Long gone. Women’s corsets? Ridiculous. High-heeled shoes? Like the dodo bird.”

Read the full 1970 issue below, then jump into the comments and tell us what you think the world will be like in 2070.