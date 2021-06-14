A body was recovered from Elliott Bay near Piers 55 and 56 on Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A water rescue response team discovered a person deceased in the water near the 1200 block of Alaskan Way, after responding to reports of a person in distress around 2:45 p.m., Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said.

Seattle police were called in to assist, and the body was recovered shortly after 4 p.m., according to police spokesperson Det. Patrick Michaud.

No other information was immediately available.

Off shore near 1200 block of Alaskan Way: Crews found a person deceased in the water and are working with SPD to retrieve the body. Reducing response to a few units and will turn the scene over to @SeattlePD — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.