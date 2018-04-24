While taking photos, visitors at the park noticed the body in the lower falls and called 911, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

The body of a woman has been recovered from a pool of water at Wallace Falls State Park near Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

While taking photos, visitors at the park noticed the body in the lower falls and called 911 Tuesday afternoon, according to the office.

Also unknown is what brought the woman to the area, as well as her age and identity.

Before handing the investigation over to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies surveyed the area from a helicopter, as well as on land and in water, the release says.

Medical examiners will formally identify her and determine her manner of death.

Wallace Falls State Park is on the west side of the Cascade mountains, roughly two miles northeast of Gold Bar on the Wallace River.