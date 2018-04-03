The fire in the double-wide trailer also injured a second woman, who managed to escape the blaze.

The body of a woman was found in a SeaTac mobile home damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon, regional fire officials said.

Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said the double-wide mobile home, located in a retirement community in the 18000 block of 36th Place South, had been engulfed in flames when crews arrived shortly after 1:10 p.m. A woman who had been injured in the blaze was outside.

“(She) had been able to get out safely,” he said from the scene. Her injuries were not life threatening.

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and a half and were watering down hot spots, doing their best “not to disturb evidence” before fire investigators take over to determine the cause of the blaze, he said.

No further information on the fire’s origin or details about the victims or their relationship to one another was immediately available, Ohashi said.

Obashi said investigators were interviewing neighbors and observers, looking for possible witnesses.

The King County Medical Examiner will formally identify the deceased.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority covers the cities of Covington, Kent and SeaTac, as well as portions of unincorporated King County.