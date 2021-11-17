Whatcom County authorities believe they have found the body of the man who was reported missing by his family early Monday morning after been swept by floodwaters on his way to work.

The Whatcom County medical examiner is expected to confirm the individual’s identity and cause of death.

What is believed to be the body of Jose Garcia was found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street in Everson, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Garcia had been on his way to work when his car was swept by strong floodwaters, according to police. As he tried to get out of his car, he was swept into the current.

Garcia had reportedly driven on a road that was closed off by flooding while on his way to work, according to a news release from the Everson Police Department.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with damage to its home caused by this week’s floods and “whatever is next.” The page has raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, passing its initial goal of $5,000.

Garcia’s son received a call from his father around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the page. The son stayed on the phone with his 59-year-old father for an hour while he tried to reach the police until their phone call was disconnected.

Officials were not able to immediately get to the area where Garcia was last heard from in a field north of East Main Street because of the depth and current of the water, according to Everson police. Search and rescue teams began looking in the area at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.