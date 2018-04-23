The victim was previously identified as Jazmine Weitlauf, 22, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a Monroe woman who fell over the falls at Cedar Ponds Lake on April 12 was recovered Saturday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s search and rescue volunteers, deputies and the woman’s family and friends were searching waterways in the area when one of her friends located the body around noon, the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. The victim was previously identified as Jazmine Weitlauf, 22, according to the Sheriff’s Office.