The man had been missing since Monday after separating from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

The body of a missing snowshoer was recovered Tuesday morning from Mount Rainier National Park.

The man’s body was found at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise, according a news release. He had been missing since Monday after separating from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

A search was launched around 7 p.m. Monday and continued for about two and a half hours, according to thenews release. The search resumed Tuesday morning.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine cause and manner of death.

Seattle Times staff