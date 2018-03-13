The man had been missing since Monday after separating from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

The body of a missing snowshoer was recovered Tuesday morning from Mount Rainier National Park.

The man’s body was found at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise, according a news release. He had been missing since Monday after separating from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

A search was launched around 7 p.m. Monday and continued for about two and a half hours, according to thenews release. The search resumed Tuesday morning.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine cause and manner of death.