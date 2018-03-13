The man had been missing since Monday after separating from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.
The body of a missing snowshoer was recovered Tuesday morning from Mount Rainier National Park.
The man’s body was found at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise, according a news release. He had been missing since Monday after separating from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.
A search was launched around 7 p.m. Monday and continued for about two and a half hours, according to thenews release. The search resumed Tuesday morning.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine cause and manner of death.
Most Read Local Stories
- Navy wants to use more Washington state parks for stealth SEAL training
- Seattle just made history with high temps in the 70s. Here's how it happened VIEW
- Two children, parents dead in Pierce County murder-suicide
- The tale of Rex, the Des Moines dog who took bullets for his teenage best friend
- Man, 25, killed in wrong-way collision at I-90, I-5 intersection in Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.