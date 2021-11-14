The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday afternoon near Cliffdell, Kittitas County, after a two-week search.

Schreckengost, 56, had gone elk hunting and was last heard from on Nov. 2. His body was found about a half-mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, which also said Sunday night there was no preliminary evidence of foul play.

Kittitas Sheriff Clay Myers said in a public Facebook post, “We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters.”

“We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.”

In an Instagram post, the Seattle Fire Department wrote, “We are incredibly saddened by this news and are all grieving the loss of one of our own. Deputy Chief Schreckengost was a husband, father and friend to all, and our hearts are with his family right now who have been at the site every day searching alongside search and rescue, fire and law enforcement agencies.”

The cause of death will be released after an examination by the Kittitas County coroner.