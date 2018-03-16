CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) — A body recovered from the Rogue River has been identified as man reported missing this week in Washington state.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a medical examiner identified Gary Schultz by fingerprints. The 64-year-old man from Marysville, Washington, had been reported missing and possibly suicidal on Tuesday.

Deputies believe Schultz had been in the water for only a little while before his body was noticed. His vehicle was found in the parking lot at Valley of the Rogue State Park.

An autopsy is planned Friday.