CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) — A body recovered from the Rogue River has been identified as man reported missing this week in Washington state.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a medical examiner identified Gary Schultz by fingerprints. The 64-year-old man from Marysville, Washington, had been reported missing and possibly suicidal on Tuesday.
Deputies believe Schultz had been in the water for only a little while before his body was noticed. His vehicle was found in the parking lot at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
An autopsy is planned Friday.
Most Read Local Stories
- Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines over alleged drugging, rape by flight captain during layover
- Wallingford in shock over killing of ‘pillar of the community’
- How did mystery man go from Howard Hughes hoax to being witness at one of Seattle’s biggest murder cases? VIEW
- Washington agency leader resigns after investigation into his workplace behavior
- Infectious-disease outbreaks in Seattle homeless people concern health officials