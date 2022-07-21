Officials with the National Park Service said Wednesday evening that the body of a climber who went missing Monday evening in Olympic National Park has been found.

Sean Allen, 38, of Port Angeles, was found by rescue workers using a helicopter to find the man, whose body was on the southern end of Mounty Mystery approaching the Del Monte ridgeline, park officials said in a written statement.

His body was transferred to the Jefferson County coroner, which will determine the cause and date of death, KOMO-TV reported.

Allen obtained a wilderness permit for July 16-18 and was taking the route from Royal Basin to Home Lake alone. His itinerary included climbing attempts at Mount Mystery, Hall Foss Peak and Little Mystery.

Allen was seen carrying a green Osprey backpack, ice ax and crampons and was using a green Nemo tent. Allen was reported missing after he did not return from the backpacking excursion.

Search and Rescue teams were hiking during the search Tuesday, while the National Park Service used a helicopter.

Search teams from Olympic National Park and Olympic Mountain Rescue were in the field Wednesday covering routes from the Upper Dungeness Trail and around Royal Basin, officials said.