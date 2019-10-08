The body of a 20-year-old Auburn man who was reported missing by his family last week was found Monday evening in a submerged car in Star Lake, outside of Kent, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man attended a party in the area near the lake on Sept. 29 and left the gathering around 2 a.m. on Sept. 30, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. His family reported him missing Oct. 1.

Detectives “think he made a wrong turn and he wasn’t familiar with the area,” Abbott said Tuesday.

On Monday, the man’s brother was out looking for him, trying to retrace his steps in the area where the party was held, according to Abbott. The brother came across pieces of the man’s car near the boat launch at Star Lake, located in unincorporated King County east of Interstate 5 between Kent and Federal Way, said Abbott. After he called 911 around 5:30 p.m., police pulled the car out of the lake and found the body.

The man’s body was turned over to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not yet made public the man’s name or cause of death. But Abbott said no foul play is suspected.