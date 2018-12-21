Sheriff's deputies believe the boy, who would have turned 3 on Christmas, drowned.

The body of a 2-year-old boy who went missing from his home near Conway and the Skagit River last month was recovered Thursday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

Two duck hunters found the body just offshore in Skagit Bay around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies do not suspect foul play and believe the boy drowned, said Chad Clark, chief of patrol operations.

The boy would have turned 3 on Christmas, Clark said. A local fire department and some sheriff’s deputies have collected holiday gifts for the family.

The boy was reported missing Nov. 29. He was last seen riding an electric toy car outside his home, which is on the Skagit River. His mother was at home at the time and he was out playing with his siblings, Clark said.

The family realized the boy was missing, and they found track marks going into the river and the car floating a short distance away, Clark said.

Multiple agencies scoured the river using a drone, helicopters, divers and boats to find the boy’s body but were not able to.