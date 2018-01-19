Officials say the man was 55 to 70 years old, balding with a long beard. He carried no identification.

PROSSER, Benton County — Authorities say an unidentified man had been dead four or five days before a passing driver noticed his body along Interstate 82.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that police are still trying to determine the man’s identity and find his family. His body was found Wednesday near a barbed-wire fence about a mile east of Prosser.

Benton County Coroner John Hansens says he had no obvious wounds.

Officials say the man was 55 to 70 years old, balding with a long beard. He was wearing jeans, a dark-green jacket and black beanie cap.

Hansens says he was likely a resident. He wore a coat but no shirt. He didn’t have a wallet or keys.

Deputies are asking nearby residents if anyone knew him.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine how he died.