Officials say the man was 55 to 70 years old, balding with a long beard. He carried no identification.
PROSSER, Benton County — Authorities say an unidentified man had been dead four or five days before a passing driver noticed his body along Interstate 82.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that police are still trying to determine the man’s identity and find his family. His body was found Wednesday near a barbed-wire fence about a mile east of Prosser.
Benton County Coroner John Hansens says he had no obvious wounds.
Officials say the man was 55 to 70 years old, balding with a long beard. He was wearing jeans, a dark-green jacket and black beanie cap.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What to make of the Seahawks' hiring of Mike Solari? Walter Jones and Damon Huard weigh in
- Dramatic new images show Rattlesnake Ridge slide moving over time
- Whitman County Coroner officially rules WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death a suicide
Hansens says he was likely a resident. He wore a coat but no shirt. He didn’t have a wallet or keys.
Deputies are asking nearby residents if anyone knew him.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine how he died.