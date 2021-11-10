The body of a man matching the description of a missing kayaker, searched for since he made a distress call midday on Tuesday, was recovered Wednesday morning on the west side of Hat Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The body was recovered by U.S. Naval Station Whidbey crews not long after the search resumed Wednesday, Everett police said on Twitter.

#UPDATE #Navy Air Station Whidbey Island helicopter crew recovered an unresponsive male matching the description of the missing kayaker this morning at approximately 9 a.m. Coast Guard has concluded search efforts. https://t.co/RyZmTCXrxt — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 10, 2021

The kayaker’s identity will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The search for the missing kayaker started when 911 dispatch received a call around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday from a person saying they were kayaking, said Everett police Officer Kerby Duncan. The caller could be heard screaming for help through heavy wind, Duncan said.

The 911 dispatcher was unable to make out anything else, but police traced the call to the water off Jetty Island, he said. Searchers found an empty kayak about one hour after arriving off Jetty Island amid heavy rains and strong winds, Duncan said.

Everett fire and police searched with two boats as well as drones, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched with a helicopter, Duncan said.

The search was halted Tuesday around 5 p.m. because of darkness and weather conditions, police said. The search resumed at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Much of the Puget Sound region was under wind and weather watches Tuesday, with the National Weather Service Seattle issuing multiple special weather statements and warnings throughout the day.

Seattle Times reporter Daisy Zavala contributed to this report.