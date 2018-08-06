An autopsy is pending for a 43-year-old Seattle man identified by Chelan County authorities as the hiker whose body was taken off Buck Mountain by a Navy helicopter on Saturday.
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of a hiker flown by helicopter out of the Buck Mountain area, north of Lake Wenatchee has been identified.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says 43 year old James E. Rothwell of Seattle died Saturday. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says they received a report of an emergency beacon at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and sent a rescue team to the area.
Burnett says they located three hikers at about 6,750 feet (2,057 meters) in elevation and one of them was lying down, wrapped in an emergency blanket.
Most Read Local Stories
- Massive search continues for Seattle hiker missing since Wednesday
- Search continues for missing Seattle hiker; dogs, helicopters and searchers have failed to locate woman
- Body of dead hiker airlifted off Buck Mountain by Navy helicopter after group activated emergency beacon
- 'I have not slept in days': Readers react to Tahlequah, the mother orca clinging to her dead calf
- Will we now commit to saving the Northwest’s orcas? A task force meets Tuesday
Since there was no place to land, the sheriff’s office sought help from other agencies.
A Navy crew arrived at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday and hoisted Rothwell’s body.
Two other hikers planned to hike out at daylight.