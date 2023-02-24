The body of one of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Colchuck Peak was recovered Friday at the base of the Chelan County mountain.

A helicopter rescue team located the body of Seong Cho, a Korean national who lived in Connecticut, at the GPS coordinates provided by another member of the six-person climbing team that had been ascending Colchuck Peak on Sunday. His body was found under a thin layer of snow, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The rescue team from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate the bodies of Jeannie Lee, 60, of New York; and Yun Park, 66, of New Jersey. The three were part of a New York-based group climbing in a steep gully known as a couloir when one of the climbers triggered an avalanche. The avalanche — Washington’s deadliest since at least 2014 — caught 54-year-old Cho, Lee, Park and a fourth man who survived.

Friday was the first day teams were allowed to fly into the area, as hazardous weather conditions had hindered recovery efforts earlier this week. The helicopter used a RECCO detector, which emits a signal that can detect small chips sewn into some outdoor clothing by brands like Patagonia and Helly Hansen and can help locate someone buried under snow.

Ground crews won’t be deployed until conditions are safe, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said in a news release. The Northwest Avalanche Center on Friday predicted moderate avalanche danger for the area near and below the tree line and “considerable” danger above.

Staff gathered preliminary snowpack and accident information from the site on Wednesday, NWAC forecast director Dennis D’Amico said, and don’t have plans to return. Staff will be working with the sheriff’s office and search and rescue teams to build a final report, he added.

The Colchuck Peak avalanche appears to be the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2020-21 season, when four people were killed in an avalanche in Utah’s backcountry, according to an avalanche-accident database. Nine people, including the three on Colchuck Peak, have been killed in avalanches across the U.S. this season. In Canada, nine people have died in British Coumbia snow slides in 2023, according to Avalanche Canada.

Nearly 30 serious avalanche incidents in Washington have been tracked and recorded by NWAC since the 2018-2019 season. Of those incidents, about two-thirds involved human-triggered avalanches, according to a Seattle Times analysis of the incidents.