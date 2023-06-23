Authorities have recovered from the backcountry the body of a climber killed in an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth last winter.

A hiker on Thursday found the body of 66-year-old Yun Park, of Palisades Park, N.J., the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said. A helicopter rescue team with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office recovered Park’s body the following morning and turned it over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.

The bodies of two of Park’s climbing partners had previously been recovered from the site of the Feb. 19 avalanche. They were among a group of six climbers climbing a steep, narrow gully when the snow slide occurred.

The three climbers died of traumatic injuries. Another member of their party was caught in the slide but had minor injuries and was able to hike back down.

The body of one victim, Seong Cho, a 54-year-old Korean citizen residing in West Hartford, Conn., was found days later. But inclement weather prevented search teams from finding the other two victims.

In May, authorities recovered the body of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee of Bayside, N.Y., after a search-and-rescue volunteer reported seeing the remains on a personal trip.

The slide was the deadliest in the country this winter and Washington’s worst such avalanche in years.