The body of a 23-year-old New Jersey man who died BASE jumping near Stevens Pass was recovered Friday.

The man was parachuting with a friend Thursday near Mount Baring when witnesses saw him hit the side of a mountain, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue teams found the man’s parachute on the north side of the mountain but weren’t able to reach it because of steep and dangerous terrain.

A sheriff’s helicopter was able to place a small rescue team nearby Friday morning, which reached the parachute hours later and found the man’s body.

The 6,000-foot peak off Highway 2 in the central Cascades is popular among BASE jumpers and has been a site of previous rescues.