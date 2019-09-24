The body of a 72-year-old Bothell man who police say died of medical complications while hiking the Greider Lakes Trail in Snohomish County has been recovered.

The cause and manner of the man’s death, as well as his name, are expected to be released this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Members of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams were called to Greider Lakes Trail, east of Everett, around noon Saturday after a 911 call for help, according to statement released Tuesday by the sheriff’s office.

SnoHawk10, a county helicopter, was nearby conducting training and was diverted to the area, the sheriff’s office said. The hiking party was found within minutes, and shortly afterward, a helicopter rescue technician and a flight medic were lowered to the ground.

“Unfortunately, when the team arrived on scene, the victim was already deceased,” the statement said.

The man’s body was lifted to Taylor’s Landing and turned over to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.