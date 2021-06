The body of a 4-year-old boy who got swept away Monday evening on the Skykomish River near Sultan has been recovered, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found dead after Snohomish County search and rescue crews responded to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Monday following reports that a child was floating down the river, King County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

King County crews joined the effort to locate the child Monday.

#Update: Rescuers have recovered the 4-year-old boy lost in Monday night’s incident on the Skykomish River. KCSO and @SnoCoSheriff share our deepest sympathies with all touched by this event. Please keep his family, and all who responded, in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/dTWoDPPh5N — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 29, 2021

No other details were available Tuesday.