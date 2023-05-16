King County Sheriff’s Office rescue units recovered the body of an 18-year-old man from Lake Sammamish during the first heat wave of 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office received a request for its marine unit and dive team to help look for the missing swimmer around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The battalion chief advised against a search Sunday night since it was late in the day, the office said.

The search began Monday morning, and the rescuers located the missing swimmer’s body.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm his identity and the cause of death.

Sunday marked the hottest day of the year yet for many locations across Western Washington, with highs soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s. At Seattle’s weather station at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the high temperature topped out at 89 degrees, making it the hottest May 14 on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the heat, waterways across the Puget Sound area remain cold. Most rivers and lakes have water temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this time of year due to mountain snowmelt. Puget Sound’s temperature is in the mid-40s, making cold-water shock a real concern for swimmers of all abilities.

Cold water can drain body heat up to for four times faster than cold air, according to the weather service.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old was critically injured after nearly drowning in Green Lake. The teen was underwater for about five minutes before civilians began lifesaving efforts. The teen was then transferred to a local pediatric hospital, said Susan Gregg, a spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center.