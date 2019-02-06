Detectives believe the human remains are likely those of a 17-year-old Bremerton girl reported missing last week.

PORT ORCHARD — Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a body of an apparent teenage female that washed up on a beach Tuesday in South Kitsap.

Deputies and emergency crews from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue received a call about 3:11 p.m. from a nature photographer who had stopped on the side of the road to look at birds.

Sheriff’s units arrived at 3:23 p.m. and confirmed the initial report.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the human remains are likely those of a 17-year-old Bremerton girl, Hevi Muhaz Tahir, reported missing Jan. 29 in Silverdale.

An extensive search for the teen has been under way in Dyes Inlet.

Positive identification of the remains is the responsibility of the Kitsap County coroner.