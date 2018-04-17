The Hart family SUV plummeted from a California cliff last month, killing mothers Jen and Sarah Hart as well as at least four of their children.

A body recovered from the surf 10 days ago near the Hart family’s wreck along the California coast has been identified as 12-year-old Ciera Hart, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also said the spelling of Ciera’s legal name and her age had not been correct in some reports from the office, which had sometimes identified the girl as 15 and with the spelling Sierra. In some social-media postings by the family, the girl was referred to with the Sierra spelling of her name.

Results of an autopsy and toxicology analysis for Ciera were still pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Now, six Hart family members have been confirmed dead after the SUV carrying the mothers and at least four of their children plunged last month from a 150-foot cliff in Northern California onto the oceanside rocks below. Mothers Jen and Sarah Hart, both 38, died, as well as their adopted children Markis, 19, Abigail, 14, and Jeremiah, 14.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation lists Devonte, 15, and Hannah, 16, as missing, but authorities have said the two children might have been in the vehicle and swept out to sea.

Jen Hart, the mother driving when the SUV plunged from the cliff, was legally drunk at the time of the wreck, authorities said last week.

Her wife, Sarah, along with two of the Hart children, had an allergy drug in their systems that can lead to drowsiness. Officials are still waiting for toxicology results for another child, as well as for Ciera.

Officials have said the crash may have been intentional, judging by software in the vehicle showing it stopped at a pull-off area before speeding over the cliff. Officials found no skid marks to indicate sudden acceleration or braking, according to a search-warrant affidavit. Officials have said none of the family members found in the wreck were wearing seat belts.