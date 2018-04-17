The Hart family SUV plummeted from a California cliff last month, killing mothers Jen and Sarah Hart as well as at least four of their children.

A body recovered from the surf 10 days ago near the Hart family’s wreck along the California coast has been identified as 12-year-old Ciera Hart, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also said the spelling of Ciera’s legal name and her age had not been correct in previous news releases from the office, which had identified the girl as 15 and with the spelling Sierra.

Results of an autopsy and toxicology analysis for Ciera were still pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Now six Hart family members have been confirmed dead after the SUV carrying the mothers and at least four of their children plunged last month from a 150-foot cliff in Northern California onto the oceanside rocks below. Mothers Jen and Sarah Hart, both 38, died, as well as their adopted children Markis, 19, Abigail, 14, and Jeremiah, 14. Authorities consider Devonte, 15, and Hannah, 16, missing, but have said they might have been in the vehicle and swept out to sea.