Mount Rainier National Park rangers recovered a body above Paradise on Monday that is believed to be Talal Sabbagh, a missing Seattle hiker, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Sabbagh, 27, was reported missing June 22, one day after rangers found his vehicle in a parking lot at Paradise, where he had planned to hike.

The body was recovered from an off-trail drainage near Paradise, according to the release. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office will finalize identification.

Two other hikers went missing at Mount Rainier during the same week in June.

Matthew Bunker, 28, from Seattle, was found dead June 28, three days after he was reported missing. The search continues for Vincent Dije, a 25-year-old Indonesian student who was living in Seattle.