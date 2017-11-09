The body was identified as 41-year-old Albert Leung of Lake Stevens, who was reported missing from his group home on Oct. 30.

ARLINGTON — The body found in the Stillaguamish River last week has been identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shari Ireton, spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, says the body was identified as 41-year-old Albert Leung of Lake Stevens.

Lake Stevens police received a report on Oct. 30 saying Leung was missing from his group home.

Leung was reported to have a long history of mental-health issues.

Detectives have not found any evidence that his death is suspicious or the result of foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Leung’s death.