A person was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire was put out at a mobile home in Auburn, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Crews were called about 6:40 a.m. to the White River Estates in the 4200 block of A Street Southeast and found smoke and flames coming from a double-wide trailer.

After the blaze was doused, firefighters searched the home and found a body inside.

The victim has not been identified, and authorities said they could not yet tell age or gender.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

The home was declared a total loss.