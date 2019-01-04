The wooded area is near a cemetery and an office building that houses The (Everett) Herald and other businesses. Police released few details Friday.

A body was found in a wooded area of Everett near a cemetery Friday, according to the Everett Police Department.

Sgt. Maryjane Hacker said police found the body in the 1800 block of 41st Street after it was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday. Hacker said detectives were investigating, but she did not release further information.

The wooded area is between a cemetery and an office building that houses The (Everett) Herald and other businesses, Hacker said. The Herald reported that patrol cars blocked a street near the building for hours Friday.